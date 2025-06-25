You must try these 5 delicious miso recipes

Rich in umami flavor, miso, a traditional Japanese seasoning made from fermented soybeans, can turn any mundane meal into a feast. Not only is this versatile ingredient delicious, but it is also loaded with nutrients. From soups to salads, miso can be added to a range of dishes to make them tastier and healthier. Here are five miso recipes that will add umami zing to your daily meals.

Classic comfort Miso soup with tofu and seaweed Miso soup is a staple in Japanese cuisine and makes for a comforting start to any meal. To make this classic dish, dissolve miso paste in hot water and add tofu cubes and seaweed for texture and flavor. The combination of these ingredients creates a savory broth that's nourishing and satisfying at the same time. This simple yet flavorful soup can be relished as an appetizer or a light meal in itself.

Flavorful twist Miso-glazed vegetables Roasting vegetables with a miso glaze is a great way to add depth to their natural sweetness. Simply mix miso paste with olive oil, soy sauce, and maple syrup to make the glaze. Toss your choice of veggies such as carrots, sweet potatoes, or bell peppers into the mixture before roasting them in the oven until tender. The result? A delightful side dish that pairs well with any main course!

Fresh Zing Miso salad dressing A homemade miso salad dressing can add freshness to your greens along with an umami punch. Mix white miso paste with rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, and ginger for a tangy dressing that goes perfectly with salads. Drizzle it over mixed greens or use it as a dip for raw vegetables for an added burst of flavor.

Quick meal fix Miso stir-fry noodles For a quick weeknight dinner, stir-fry some noodles with vegetables, using miso paste as the base sauce. Saute some garlic and ginger in sesame oil before adding sliced vegetables such as broccoli or bell peppers and cooked noodles. Stir in some diluted miso paste with water until everything's well coated; you'll have an easy yet flavorful dish ready within minutes.