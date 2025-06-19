Nut butter toast: Delicious combos to try now
What's the story
Nut butter toast is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in as little as five minutes.
With so many nut butters to choose from—almond, peanut, cashew—you can easily create savory spins to suit your taste.
This article explores different ways to enhance your nut butter toast with simple ingredients. These add flavor and texture without requiring much time or effort.
Creamy twist
Avocado and nut butter combo
Adding avocado slices to your nut butter toast brings in a creamy texture that goes well with the richness of the nut butter.
Simply mash half an avocado and spread it over the nut butter layer. Sprinkle some salt and pepper for extra flavor.
This combination not only tastes great but also offers healthy fats, making it a satisfying breakfast choice.
Fresh flavor
Tomato basil delight
For a fresh twist on your nut butter toast, slice some tomatoes and add a few fresh leaves of basil.
The juicy tomatoes with aromatic basil contrast beautifully with the creamy nut butter base.
Drizzle a bit of olive oil on top for extra richness.
This combination makes for a great treat for those who love Mediterranean flavors in their meals.
Refreshing bite
Cucumber crunch
Cucumber slices lend a refreshing crunch to your nut butter toast.
Thinly slice half a cucumber and layer it over the spread of your choice.
A sprinkle of sesame seeds or chia seeds can take both texture and nutrition a notch higher.
This option is perfect for those who prefer lighter flavors without compromising on the benefits of healthy fats the nuts give.
Bold taste
Spicy sriracha kick
For those who like their food a little spicy, adding sriracha sauce to your nut butter toast can give it an exciting kick.
Spread your favorite nut butter on toasted bread and drizzle sriracha sauce over it according to taste preference.
The spicy element goes well with the creamy nuttiness, making it an invigorating start to any day.