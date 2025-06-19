What's the story

Roasted chickpeas make a versatile and nutritious snack option, which you can easily prepare at home.

They are crunchy, satisfying, and can be flavored in a number of ways to suit different taste buds.

Be it savory, spicy, or sweet, roasted chickpeas can be customized to satiate your cravings.

Here are five easy recipes that will help you enjoy this healthy snack in different delectable forms.