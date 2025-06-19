Love roasted chickpeas? You'll enjoy these recipes
What's the story
Roasted chickpeas make a versatile and nutritious snack option, which you can easily prepare at home.
They are crunchy, satisfying, and can be flavored in a number of ways to suit different taste buds.
Be it savory, spicy, or sweet, roasted chickpeas can be customized to satiate your cravings.
Here are five easy recipes that will help you enjoy this healthy snack in different delectable forms.
Basic flavor
Classic salt and pepper chickpeas
For the purists, classic salt and pepper roasted chickpeas make for the perfect snack.
Rinse canned chickpeas well and pat them dry with a towel. Toss them in olive oil, salt, and freshly ground black pepper before laying them on a baking sheet.
Roast at 200 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes or until crispy.
This simple recipe brings out the natural taste of chickpeas and gives you a satisfying crunch.
Heat lovers
Spicy sriracha chickpeas
If you like a little spice in your snacks, spicy sriracha roasted chickpeas could be the ideal option for you.
After cooking the chickpeas as usual, toss them with olive oil and sriracha sauce to coat well.
Add garlic powder for the added punch before roasting at 200 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes or until crispy.
These fiery bites will satiate any spice-lover's cravings.
Sweet treats
Sweet cinnamon sugar chickpeas
For the sweet tooth, try cinnamon sugar roasted chickpeas for an unexpected twist on a savory snack.
Coat the prepared chickpeas in melted coconut oil mixed with cinnamon and sugar, before roasting at 200 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes or until crunchy.
The result? A delightful combination of sweetness and warmth, making these treats hard to resist.
Fresh zest
Lemon Herb Chickpea Delight
If you're looking for something light but flavorful, lemon herb roasted chickpeas are perfect.
Toss dried chickpeas in olive oil with lemon zest, thyme leaves, rosemary sprigs (optional), salt, and pepper before roasting at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown—about 35 minutes should do it!
Relish these zesty bites as part of your afternoon snack routine.
Bold flavors
Smoky paprika chickpea crunch
Smoky paprika adds depth to any dish—and when mixed with crunchy roasted legumes like our beloved garbanzo beans, it's magic!
Prepare your batch by coating drained-and-dried beans generously using smoked paprika powder along with cumin seeds and sea-salt flakes;
bake away under high heat settings (around 200 degrees Celsius) till golden-brown perfection arrives within the 45-minute mark approximately—enjoy boldness galore thereafter!