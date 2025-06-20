Delicious desserts using prickly pears: A list

What's the story

Also known as cactus fruits, prickly pears are an unusual ingredient to give a colorful twist to desserts.

Not only do the fruits look pretty with their vivid colors but they are also mildly sweet and refreshing.

Adding prickly pears to desserts can bring an exotic flavor to classic recipes.

Here are five dessert ideas using the unique taste of prickly pears, both in flavor and appearance.