Delicious desserts using prickly pears: A list
What's the story
Also known as cactus fruits, prickly pears are an unusual ingredient to give a colorful twist to desserts.
Not only do the fruits look pretty with their vivid colors but they are also mildly sweet and refreshing.
Adding prickly pears to desserts can bring an exotic flavor to classic recipes.
Here are five dessert ideas using the unique taste of prickly pears, both in flavor and appearance.
Sorbet delight
Prickly pear sorbet
Prickly pear sorbet is another refreshing treat you can enjoy on hot days. The fruit's natural sweetness takes away the need for too much sugar, making it even healthier.
Blend peeled prickly pears with lemon juice and a bit of sugar until smooth for this sorbet.
Freeze it in an ice cream maker, or pour it in a container and stir every hour until set.
Jelly joy
Prickly pear jelly
Prickly pear jelly makes an excellent way to preserve the fruit's unique flavor.
Start by extracting juice from peeled prickly pears by boiling and straining.
Combine this juice with pectin and sugar, and cook until you get the desired consistency.
This jelly goes well with toast or can be used as a filling for pastries.
Cheesecake twist
Prickly pear cheesecake
Adding prickly pear puree to cheesecake is another interesting twist on this classic dessert.
Prepare your usual cheesecake batter and swirl in some pureed prickly pear before baking.
The result? A visually stunning dessert with hints of fruity freshness that complement the creamy texture of cheesecake.
Popsicle fun
Prickly pear popsicles
For a quick and easy treat, try prickly pear popsicles.
Blend peeled prickly pears with lime juice and honey (for added sweetness, if needed).
Pour the blended mixture into popsicle molds and freeze until solidified.
Not only are these popsicles delicious, but they're also super hydrating owing to their high water content.
Tartlet treats
Prickly pear tartlets
Prickly pear tartlets are perfect bite-sized desserts for any gathering or event.
They are something different yet simple, not even taking too much effort in prep time-wise either.
Using pre-made tart shells, fill them up generously with whipped cream mixed together with mashed-up pieces from fresh, ripe, juicy cacti themselves.
Bake briefly, just enough so everything sets nicely without losing their original shape too during the cooling down period afterwards too.