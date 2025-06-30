Kashmiri breakfasts: 5 vegetarian delicacies

Kashmir, with its breathtaking landscapes, also offers a unique culinary experience. The region's breakfast options are diverse and flavorful, mindful of its rich cultural heritage. However, if you prefer vegetarian choices, Kashmir has an array of morning delicacies that are satisfying as well as nutritious. Here are five vegetarian breakfast dishes popular in Kashmir, each bringing its own taste and texture to kickstart your day on a delightful note.

Traditional delight Kashmiri haakh with rice Kashmiri haakh is a simple yet delicious dish of collard greens cooked with minimum spices. It is often eaten with rice to make for a wholesome breakfast meal. The greens are sauteed with mustard oil and lightly seasoned to maintain the natural flavor. This dish is not just nutritious but also easy to prepare, which makes it a staple in many Kashmiri households.

Local staple Girda: The Kashmiri bread Girda is a must-try Kashmiri bread that completes any local breakfast menu. Prepared with wheat flour, it is soft and slightly chewy. Usually baked in tandoors or clay ovens, girda is best enjoyed fresh and warm. It goes nicely with butter or jam for those craving something sweet or can be eaten plain with tea.

Unique beverage Noon chai: Salted pink tea Noon chai, or salted pink tea, is an integral part of the Kashmiri morning. It is made with green tea leaves, baking soda, milk and salt (instead of sugar), giving it the signature pink color and savory taste. Served hot on cold mornings with breads like girda or lavasa (another flatbread) on the side, noon chai warms you up while refreshing your senses.

Flavorful curry Nadru yakhni: Lotus stem curry Nadru yakhni features lotus stems cooked in a yogurt-based gravy, infused with aromatic spices like fennel seeds and dry ginger powder. This builds layers of flavors without the overpowering heat levels found in Indian curries across India's vast culinary landscape. Served best over steamed rice, this dish brings you both comfort food qualities and nutritional benefits. Due largely to the presence of nutrient-rich lotus stems themselves.