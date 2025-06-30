Flavors of Goa: Must-try traditional dishes

Along with its vibrant culture and beautiful beaches, Goa also offers an exquisite culinary experience. The breakfast dishes in Goa are a delightful mixture of local flavors and traditional recipes. They make for the perfect start of the day with their rich taste and aroma. From sweet to savory options, Goan breakfasts cater to diverse palates making them an essential part of the region's food culture.

Pao bhaji Pao bhaji: A local favorite Pao bhaji is a popular breakfast choice in Goa. Soft bread rolls called pao are served with spicy vegetable curry known as bhaji. The dish is often garnished with fresh coriander, and served with lemon wedges for added flavor. Pao bhaji is not only filling but also offers a burst of spices that awaken the senses, making it an ideal morning meal.

Sannas Sannas: Steamed rice cakes Sannas are steamed rice cakes that are mildly sweet and fluffy in texture. They are made using fermented rice batter mixed with coconut milk for leavening. Often enjoyed with curries or chutneys, sannas make for a light yet satisfying breakfast option. Their subtle sweetness pairs well with savory accompaniments, offering a balanced start to the day.

POEE Poee: Traditional Goan bread Poee is yet another traditional bread variety you will find in Goan breakfasts. Prepared from whole wheat flour and bran, poee has a unique round shape and a slightly chewy texture. Generally served warm with butter or jam, it can also be had with various curries or stews for those who want heartier fare during breakfast hours.