How to add cranberries to your daily meals 

Cranberries are small, tart fruits loaded with antioxidants and vitamins that can help you boost your immune system. Including cranberries in your diet is an effective, natural way to make your body stronger against illnesses. Here are five easy cranberry recipes you can make at home. They would not just be healthy but also add a burst of flavor to your meals.

Smoothie Cranberry smoothie delight A cranberry smoothie is the perfect, refreshing way to kick-start your day. Blend one cup fresh or frozen cranberries with one banana, half a cup of yogurt, and half a cup of orange juice. Add honey for sweetness if you want. This smoothie is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, both of which are critical for keeping the immune system healthy.

Oatmeal Cranberry oatmeal breakfast Adding cranberries to oatmeal makes for a nutritious breakfast option. Cook one cup of oats with two cups of water or milk until creamy. Stir in half a cup of dried cranberries, and top with nuts or seeds for added texture and nutrients. Not only does this meal provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals that support overall health, but it also tastes delicious.

Salad Cranberry salad mix A cranberry salad mix has the perfect blend of taste and nutrition in a single bowl. Toss in some mixed greens with a half cup of fresh cranberries, sliced apples, some walnuts, and feta cheese. Drizzle some olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing for flavor enhancement. This salad is loaded with antioxidants from the cranberries and healthy fats from the nuts.

Sauce Cranberry sauce twist Homemade cranberry sauce can be more than just an accompaniment during festive seasons; it can be enjoyed year-round as well. Just simmer two cups of fresh cranberries with half a cup each of water and sugar until the berries burst open into sauce form. Add spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for extra warmth, if preferred.