Must-try vegetarian dishes from Karnataka

Karnataka , a southern state, is known for its vast culinary variety. Although dosa and idli dominate breakfast menus, the state has plenty of other equally mouth-watering vegetarian dishes. These traditional breakfasts showcase Karnataka's rich cultural heritage and offer flavors that are unlike anything you've tasted before. Discovering them gives a glimpse into the state's culinary diversity, and promises an exciting gastronomic adventure.

Pundi Savory pundi: A rice dumpling delight Pundi is a traditional rice dumpling dish from coastal Karnataka. Prepared from rice flour, these soft dumplings are steamed to perfection and are often served with coconut chutney or sambar. The preparation includes soaking rice, grinding it to a coarse paste, shaping it into balls, and steaming them until cooked. Pundi is known for its simplicity and subtle flavors, making it an ideal breakfast option.

Bisi bele bath Bisi bele bath: A spicy rice treat Bisi bele bath is an all-time favorite spicy rice dish that brings together lentils, vegetables, and aromatic spices. Hailing from Mysore, this khichdi-like dish gets its unique flavor from the special spice mix called bisi bele bath powder. Served hot with ghee on top and papad or raita on the side, this hearty meal makes sure you get all the warmth and energy to kickstart your day.

Akki roti Akki roti: The versatile rice bread Akki roti is basically a flatbread made from rice flour dough, mixed with vegetables such as onions, carrots, or greens such as dill leaves. The dough is flattened into thin discs before cooking on a griddle until crispy on both sides. Akki roti can be enjoyed plain or paired with chutneys for added flavor.