Roasted chickpeas: 5 must-try dishes 

Roasted chickpeas are one of those versatile ingredients that can elevate many a dish with their crunchy texture and nutty flavor. They are delicious, but also packed with nutrients, which is why they are such a popular choice among the health-conscious. Here, we take a look at five savory dishes where roasted chickpeas play a starring role, offering you taste and nutrition in every bite.

Salad Twist Crunchy chickpea salad delight A crunchy chickpea salad mixes fresh vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers with roasted chickpeas for an extra crunch. The salad is generally dressed with olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs like parsley or cilantro. Not only is this dish refreshing, but it is also quite satisfying, with a balance of flavors making it an ideal option for lunch or dinner.

Taco treat Spiced chickpea tacos Spiced chickpea tacos give a delicious twist to regular tacos by using roasted chickpeas as the star filling. Seasoned with spices like cumin, paprika, and garlic powder, these tacos are tasty and satisfying. Served in corn tortillas with toppings like avocado slices and shredded lettuce, they make for a delicious alternative to regular taco fillings.

Stew sensation Hearty chickpea stew A hearty chickpea stew has roasted chickpeas simmered in a rich tomato-based broth with carrots, potatoes, and other vegetables. Seasoned with spices such as turmeric and coriander, the stew is packed with flavor. This comforting dish is ideal for the colder days when you want something warm and nourishing.

Bowl bliss Roasted chickpea Buddha bowl The roasted chickpea Buddha bowl is an all-in-one meal that combines grains like quinoa or brown rice with an array of colorful vegetables, topped off by crispy roasted chickpeas. Drizzled with tahini sauce or yogurt dressing, this bowl offers diverse textures while being nutrient-dense—a great option for those looking to enjoy balanced meals without compromising on taste.