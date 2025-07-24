You must explore these hut trails in New Zealand

New Zealand is famous for its picturesque landscapes and a wide range of outdoor activities. Among them, the backcountry hut trails make for an interesting way to explore the country's beauty. These trails not only take hikers into the wilderness but also allow them to enjoy the serenity of the outdoors, staying in rustic huts on the way. Here are five of New Zealand's best backcountry hut trails promising adventure and stunning views.

Routeburn Routeburn Track: A scenic journey The Routeburn Track is among New Zealand's most popular hiking routes, spanning 32 km through Fiordland and Mount Aspiring National Parks. The trail features a combination of verdant forests, alpine meadows, and breathtaking mountains. Hikers have the option to stay at a few well-maintained huts along the track, making it an excellent pick for those looking for both comfort and adventure in a pristine setting.

Tongariro Tongariro Northern Circuit: Volcanic wonders The Tongariro Northern Circuit, winding through Tongariro National Park for roughly 43 kilometers, showcases a landscape sculpted by volcanic activity. The trail gives hikers a glimpse into a world of active volcanoes, sparkling emerald lakes, and deep, rugged craters. Along the way, strategically placed huts offer a haven in one of New Zealand's most breathtaking and iconic natural environments.

Kepler Kepler Track: Alpine adventure Offering a 60-kilometer loop through the Fiordland National Park, the Kepler Track showcases a wide range of landscapes from beech forests to alpine ridges. This trail is made easy with well-graded paths directing you to comfortable huts at convenient points along the way. It gives hikers a great chance to experience some of New Zealand's best wilderness.

Abel Tasman Abel Tasman Coast Track: Coastal beauty For those who prefer coastal scenery, the Abel Tasman Coast Track is a 60-kilometer journey along golden beaches and lush native bush within Abel Tasman National Park. The track is famous for its mild climate and picturesque views over turquoise waters. Huts are available at various points on this relatively easy trail that combines beach walks with forested sections.