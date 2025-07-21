Most pet-friendly cities in the world: A list

Urban landscapes provide rewarding experiences for pet owners, combining exercise with bonding time. Cities across the globe now have pet-friendly trails that highlight natural beauty and urban vistas. These hikes are ideal for those wanting to explore the outdoors with their pets, without straying far from city comforts. Here's a look at top cities for pet-friendly urban hiking.

Bay Area paths San Francisco's scenic trails San Francisco is famous for its scenic views and pet-friendly trails. The city's distinct geography allows various hiking experiences, from coastal paths to hilly terrains. From Lands End Trail to Twin Peaks, the pets get to enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the city skyline. With pleasant weather all year round, San Francisco makes an ideal spot to venture out with pets.

Harbour views Sydney's coastal walks Sydney has some of the most spectacular coastal walks, perfect for pet owners looking for scenic routes. The famous Bondi to Coogee walk is a favorite, with its stunning ocean views along the six-kilometer stretch. Pets can enjoy the fresh sea breeze, exploring rock pools and sandy beaches en route. Sydney's dedication to keeping trails clean and accessible makes it a top pick for urban hikes with pets.

Mountain backdrop Vancouver's nature trails Vancouver is known for being close to nature and it has many trails for pets within city limits. A local favorite, Stanley Park has over 27 kilometers of forested paths with water views. From a diverse ecosystem, pets can explore different terrains without leaving the comforts of downtown. Vancouver's commitment to maintaining green spaces provides plenty of opportunities for urban hikes with furry friends.