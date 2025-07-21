Most pet-friendly cities in the world: A list
What's the story
Urban landscapes provide rewarding experiences for pet owners, combining exercise with bonding time. Cities across the globe now have pet-friendly trails that highlight natural beauty and urban vistas. These hikes are ideal for those wanting to explore the outdoors with their pets, without straying far from city comforts. Here's a look at top cities for pet-friendly urban hiking.
Bay Area paths
San Francisco's scenic trails
San Francisco is famous for its scenic views and pet-friendly trails. The city's distinct geography allows various hiking experiences, from coastal paths to hilly terrains. From Lands End Trail to Twin Peaks, the pets get to enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the city skyline. With pleasant weather all year round, San Francisco makes an ideal spot to venture out with pets.
Harbour views
Sydney's coastal walks
Sydney has some of the most spectacular coastal walks, perfect for pet owners looking for scenic routes. The famous Bondi to Coogee walk is a favorite, with its stunning ocean views along the six-kilometer stretch. Pets can enjoy the fresh sea breeze, exploring rock pools and sandy beaches en route. Sydney's dedication to keeping trails clean and accessible makes it a top pick for urban hikes with pets.
Mountain backdrop
Vancouver's nature trails
Vancouver is known for being close to nature and it has many trails for pets within city limits. A local favorite, Stanley Park has over 27 kilometers of forested paths with water views. From a diverse ecosystem, pets can explore different terrains without leaving the comforts of downtown. Vancouver's commitment to maintaining green spaces provides plenty of opportunities for urban hikes with furry friends.
Canal-side strolls
Amsterdam's green spaces
Amsterdam's network of pet-friendly walking routes blends historic charm with modern amenities. The Vondelpark serves as a central hub where pets can roam freely amid lush greenery and tranquil ponds. Canal-side paths also offer leisurely strolls through picturesque, culture- and history-rich neighborhoods. Amsterdam's focus on pedestrian-friendly infrastructure makes it an appealing destination for those looking for relaxed urban hikes with their pets.