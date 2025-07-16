India's lesser-known coastal towns: A list

India's coastal towns are a perfect amalgamation of culture, history, and natural beauty. Away from the cacophony of touristy places, these offbeat getaways are as enriching as they are relaxing. From pristine beaches to colorful local markets, these towns ensure a trip full of discovery and peace. Be it an adventurous soul or someone who only wants to relax by the sea, India's lesser-known coastal gems have something special for everyone.

Gokarna Exploring Gokarna's pristine beaches Famed for its unspoiled beaches and laid-back vibe, Gokarna is another hidden gem. Unlike its more famous siblings, this town offers an oasis of peace with stunning coastlines like Om Beach and Kudle Beach. One can either take long walks along the beach or indulge in water sports such as kayaking. The town is also home to yoga retreats that welcome wellness enthusiasts from all over the globe.

Malpe Discovering Malpe's fishing culture Malpe is a quaint fishing village near Udupi in Karnataka. It offers an authentic view of the lives of fishermen as they bring in their catch at sunrise. The nearby St. Mary's Island can be reached via ferry and presents breathtaking views of basalt rock formations with azure waters. One can check out local seafood markets or indulge in boat rides along the coast.

Varkala Experiencing tranquility at Varkala Cliff Varkala is famous for its picturesque cliffs along the Arabian Sea. This coastal town provides stunning views from its cliffside promenades, where tourists can see beautiful sunsets every evening. The mineral-rich waters are also said to have healing properties, making it a favorite among those wanting rejuvenation through Ayurvedic treatments offered locally.