You must visit these tea plantations in Asia

Asia is home to some of the world's most serene tea plantations, giving us a sneak peek into the tranquil beauty and rich history of tea cultivation. Hidden away in lush landscapes, these gems let you explore and learn about the intricate process of tea production. From rolling hills to misty valleys, these plantations offer a unique experience for those seeking peace and deeper understanding of this beloved beverage.

Drive 1 Sri Lanka's lush tea gardens Sri Lanka is famous for its lush tea gardens, especially in places like Nuwara Eliya and Kandy. The cool weather and fertile land make for perfect conditions to grow high-quality tea. Tourists can visit these plantations to see the painstaking plucking process and have fresh brews straight from the source. The beautiful train rides through these parts provide stunning views of never-ending green.

Drive 2 India's Darjeeling delights Darjeeling, India, is known for its signature black tea with a distinct aroma. The region's steep slopes are lined with several small-scale plantations, which yield some of the finest teas in the world. A visit here lets you discover old-fashioned cultivation and processing methods while taking in breathtaking views of the Himalayas. Tasting sessions give you a glimpse into different flavors, shaped by different altitudes.

Drive 3 Japan's Uji tea fields Uji, near Kyoto in Japan, is famous for producing matcha green tea. The region has centuries-old traditions which are still very much alive. As a guest, you can join guided tours that detail every process from leaf picking to grinding it into fine powder for use in traditional ceremonies. The calm atmosphere only adds to your appreciation of this culture as you sip on freshly prepared matcha in stunning surroundings.