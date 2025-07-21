Page Loader
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Soothe tired eyes using cucumber slices
Summarize
Soothe tired eyes using cucumber slices
Refer to this guide

Soothe tired eyes using cucumber slices

By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 21, 2025
01:10 pm
What's the story

Cucumber slices have long been used as a natural remedy for other skin and eye-related issues. Known for their cooling properties, cucumbers can help soothe tired eyes and reduce strain. Not only is this simple method cost-effective, but it's also easy to implement at home. By placing the slices over the eyes, you can experience relief from discomfort caused by prolonged screen time or lack of sleep.

Cooling effect

Cooling effect of cucumbers

As cucumbers are made up of 95% water, they give a cooling effect when applied on the skin. The high water content hydrates the sensitive area around the eyes, diminishes puffiness, and offers a refreshing feeling. The coolness of cucumber slices can constrict blood vessels surrounding the eyes, possibly making them feel less strained and uncomfortable.

Antioxidants

Antioxidant properties

Cucumbers have antioxidants like beta-carotene and vitamin C that can help reduce inflammation around the eyes. These antioxidants neutralize free radicals that can lead to oxidative stress on skin cells. Regularly applying cucumber slices may help keep the skin around the eyes healthier while reducing the signs of fatigue.

Simple application

Easy application method

Using cucumber slices is super simple and requires no prep at all. Just slice a fresh cucumber into thin rounds and place them over closed eyelids for around 10 to 15 minutes. This can be done daily or whenever eyes are strained, providing an easy way to relax without any additional product/treatment.

Affordable remedy

Cost-effective solution

Another reason why one can rely on cucumbers for eye strain relief is that they are comparatively inexpensive as opposed to other skincare products/treatments. A single cucumber is only a few currency units away depending on the place, which makes it a cost-effective option to use regularly at home without burning a hole in one's pocket.