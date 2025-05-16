5 uses of table salt you never knew
Table salt is a kitchen staple, residing quietly on most kitchen counters.
Though its main job is to flavor our food, salt is also good for a number of other household uses.
From cleaning to personal care, this handy mineral can solve several problems in an effective, economical way.
Here are five age-old ways in which you can use table salt off the table.
Stain removal
Cleaning stubborn stains
Salt can be a good agent to get rid of tough stains from different surfaces.
For example, if you spill something on your carpet or fabric, sprinkling a generous amount of salt over the stain can absorb moisture and prevent it from setting in.
After a few minutes, vacuum or brush away the salt residue.
This simple trick can save time and money than commercial stain removers.
Shoe freshener
Deodorizing shoes
Unpleasant smells in shoes are pretty common but can be easily dealt with table salt.
All it takes is sprinkling a little inside each shoe and letting it sit overnight. This way, you can let the salt absorb moisture and neutralize odors effectively.
Next day, just shake off any remaining granules before wearing them again. It's cost-effective and super easy to implement!
Skin exfoliation
Enhancing skin care routine
Salt's granular texture makes it an excellent natural exfoliant for skin care routines.
Simply mix equal parts of salt with olive oil to create a simple scrub.
This helps remove dead skin cells when gently massaged onto damp skin.
Rinse thoroughly after use to reveal smoother skin without spending extra money on commercial exfoliants.
Flower preservation
Extending flower life
To keep cut flowers in vases alive longer, adding a pinch of table salt to their water can help.
Salt keeps them fresh by cutting down bacteria growth that leads to wilting.
By changing the water every few days, while adding fresh salt every time, you can make sure your flowers stay as vibrant as longer than usual.
Ant deterrent
Preventing ant invasions
Salt also serves as an ideal deterrent against ants using its dehydrating properties.
Simply sprinkle salt near windowsills or doorways and it can keep the ants out of your home.
The method is a practical and cost-effective alternative to chemical-based repellents, sans the nasty side effects.
It's a go-to option for homeowners wanting to keep their home pests-free naturally and easily.