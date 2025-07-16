Hidden gems: Offbeat canal towns in Europe

Europe is dotted with dozens of picturesque canal towns that are unique and charming in their own way. While tourists flock to Venice and Amsterdam, there are other lesser-known canal towns that are equally serene. Such hidden gems allow you to explore beautiful waterways, historic architecture, and local culture minus the hustle and bustle of tourist hotspots. Explore these offbeat locations to get memorable experiences away from the usual tourist trails.

Giethoorn Giethoorn: The Dutch Venice Often termed as the "Dutch Venice," Giethoorn is a picturesque village in the Netherlands, where you will find canals instead of roads. You can explore this quaint little town by renting a boat or taking a guided tour through its peaceful waters. With no cars permitted in the old part of town, it makes for a peaceful getaway where you can admire traditional thatched-roof cottages and lush gardens lining the canals.

Annecy Annecy: The Alpine canal town Nestled in southeastern France, Annecy is famous for its beautiful lake and canals crisscrossing its medieval old town. Often referred to as "Venice of the Alps," Annecy features pastel-colored buildings, cobblestone streets, and colorful markets. Visitors can stroll along the canals or rent a bicycle to go further afield. They soak in stunning views of surrounding mountains.

Bruges Bruges: A medieval marvel Famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture and intricate canal system, Bruges in Belgium is a UNESCO World Heritage site that takes visitors back in time as they explore its narrow streets lined with historic buildings dating back centuries. Boat tours on Bruges' canals afford unique perspectives on landmarks like Belfry Tower, while offering glimpses into daily life within this enchanting city.