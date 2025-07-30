Visiting New Zealand? Don't miss these marine reserves

New Zealand 's North Island is dotted with some of the world's most gorgeous marine reserves. These protected areas give an insight into diverse underwater ecosystems, full of lively marine creatures. Be it an enthusiastic snorkeler or someone who loves exploring nature, these reserves are unique opportunities to delve into the beauty of New Zealand's shores. Here are five stunning marine reserves on the North Island you must visit.

Goat Island Goat Island Marine Reserve Goat Island Marine Reserve, Cape Rodney-Okakari Point Marine Reserve, is one of New Zealand's first and most popular marine reserves. Located near Leigh, its crystal-clear waters make an ideal spot for snorkeling and diving. You can witness diverse species of fish and other marine life in their natural habitat. The reserve also has educational facilities that offer an insight into marine conservation efforts.

Poor Knights Islands Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve Known for its rich biodiversity and underwater caves, the Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve is a diver's paradise. Located off the Tutukaka Coast, this reserve draws divers from all over the world. The warm currents support a variety of species, from colorful fish to unique coral formations. The islands are uninhabited but the stunning views above water are equally worth it.

Cathedral Cove Te Whanganui-A-Hei (Cathedral Cove) Marine Reserve Te Whanganui-A-Hei Marine Reserve, popularly known as Cathedral Cove, is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, both above and below the water. Located on the Coromandel Peninsula, it boasts stunning rock formations and crystal-clear waters, ideal for kayaking and snorkeling. The reserve protects a range of diverse habitats, from sandy beaches to rocky reefs.

Taputeranga Taputeranga Marine Reserve Taputeranga Marine Reserve is located along Wellington's south coast, making it easily accessible from the city center, but also the perfect place to spot local wildlife- seals or dolphins, if you're lucky! From snorkelers to divers, the spot is home to kelp forests filled with small fish species, making it perfect even during winters due to its sheltered location against prevailing winds, making conditions calm year-round!