Try these flaxseed-based vegan recipes today

Flaxseeds are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be added to a variety of vegan recipes. Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and their health benefits are plenty. They are also an amazing source of fiber and protein and make a great addition to any diet. Here are five delicious vegan recipes with flaxseeds that you can try at home.

Flaxseed banana bread Flaxseed banana bread is a delectable treat that combines ripe bananas and flaxseeds. Mash three bananas and combine with one cup of whole wheat flour, one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds, half a teaspoon of baking soda, and a pinch of salt. Mix in half a cup of almond milk. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes or so until golden.

Flaxseed energy balls Flaxseed energy balls are perfect for a quick snack or post-workout boost. Combine one cup rolled oats, half a cup peanut butter, two tablespoons ground flaxseeds, two tablespoons maple syrup, and one teaspoon vanilla extract in a bowl. Mix well until all ingredients are combined. Roll the mixture into small balls and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Flaxseed smoothie bowl A flaxseed smoothie bowl is an effortless way to start your day with tons of nutrients. Blend together one frozen banana, half an avocado, one tablespoon each of ground flaxseeds and chia seeds, one cup almond milk, and two tablespoons cocoa powder until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top with fresh berries or sliced fruits as desired.

Vegan flaxseed pancakes Vegan flaxseed pancakes are the perfect filling, healthy breakfast. Mix one cup whole wheat flour with two tablespoons ground flaxseeds in a mixing bowl. Add two teaspoons baking powder and some salt (optional) and whisk everything nicely before adding wet ingredients like plant-based milk (1 1/2 cups) and vanilla extract (one teaspoon). Cook on medium flame using a non-stick pan, flipping when bubbles appear.