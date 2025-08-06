Cashew v/s pistachio: Comparing their nutrition

Cashews and pistachios are two popular healthy snacking options, each with its own set of nutrition benefits. Both nuts are packed with essential nutrients, making them a perfect addition to a healthy diet. Today, we compare the nutrition profiles of cashews and pistachios, juxtaposing their health benefits to help you make an informed snacking choice. Here's looking at how they differ nutritionally.

Protein power Protein content in nuts Cashews pack about five grams of protein per ounce, but pistachios provide a little more, at around six grams per ounce. Protein is essential for repairing and building muscles, so both nuts make a great source for anyone wanting to up their protein intake. The additional protein in pistachios could come in handy for those wanting a more generous protein boost from their snacks.

Healthy fats Fat composition analysis Both cashews and pistachios are loaded with healthy fats, but the composition is a little different. Cashews have around 12 grams of fat per ounce with a greater percentage of monounsaturated fats. Pistachios have around 13 grams of fat per ounce, with a combination of mono- and polyunsaturated fats. These healthy fats promote heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels on a balanced diet.

Nutrient density Vitamin and mineral content Pistachios are packed with vitamin B6, giving roughly 25% of the daily recommended intake per ounce, which promotes brain health and energy metabolism. Cashews are a great source of magnesium and copper; one ounce delivers approximately 20% of the daily value for magnesium and over 30% for copper. These minerals are important for bone health and immunity.

Calorie count Caloric value considerations When it comes to calories, cashews have around 157 calories per ounce pistachios' lower count at around 159 calories per ounce. Though both nuts offer similar caloric values, portion control is important when adding them to your diet to prevent mindless calorie consumption that could result in weight gain.