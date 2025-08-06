Kiwi skins: The superfood you should never discard
What's the story
Kiwi skins are generally thrown away, but they contain a treasure of nutrients that can do wonders for your health. Although the fuzzy texture may seem unappealing to some, the skin is completely edible and full of vitamins and minerals. Eating kiwi skins can boost your diet with more fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients. Here's a look at the nutritional benefits of kiwi skins and why you should consider adding them to your meals.
Fiber boost
Rich source of fiber
Kiwi skins make for an excellent source of dietary fiber. By eating the skin along with the flesh, you can increase your fiber intake by as much as 50%. Fiber is essential for keeping your digestive system healthy, and can even help in preventing constipation. It also helps control blood sugar levels by slowing down digestion, which can be particularly useful for diabetics.
Antioxidant powerhouse
High antioxidant content
The skin of a kiwi is loaded with antioxidants like vitamin C and E. These antioxidants protect cells from the attack of free radicals, which are associated with several chronic diseases. Eating the skin increases your consumption of these protective compounds, promoting overall health and possibly reducing inflammation.
Nutrient dense
Packed with vitamins and minerals
Along with fiber and antioxidants, kiwi skins are loaded with vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as minerals such as potassium and magnesium. These nutrients are essential for promoting healthy vision, enhancing immunity, maintaining healthy bones, and regulating muscle functioning. By consuming kiwi skins, you can ensure that you are getting these essential nutrients without any additional effort.
Sustainable option
Eco-friendly eating choice
Eating kiwi skins is not just good for your health but also for the planet, as it prevents food from being wasted. By eating the whole fruit instead of carelessly throwing parts of it away, you reduce waste generation. This is in keeping with the spirit of eco-friendly eating habits which encourage mindful use of resources.