Kiwi skins: The superfood you should never discard

Kiwi skins are generally thrown away, but they contain a treasure of nutrients that can do wonders for your health. Although the fuzzy texture may seem unappealing to some, the skin is completely edible and full of vitamins and minerals. Eating kiwi skins can boost your diet with more fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients. Here's a look at the nutritional benefits of kiwi skins and why you should consider adding them to your meals.

Fiber boost Rich source of fiber Kiwi skins make for an excellent source of dietary fiber. By eating the skin along with the flesh, you can increase your fiber intake by as much as 50%. Fiber is essential for keeping your digestive system healthy, and can even help in preventing constipation. It also helps control blood sugar levels by slowing down digestion, which can be particularly useful for diabetics.

Antioxidant powerhouse High antioxidant content The skin of a kiwi is loaded with antioxidants like vitamin C and E. These antioxidants protect cells from the attack of free radicals, which are associated with several chronic diseases. Eating the skin increases your consumption of these protective compounds, promoting overall health and possibly reducing inflammation.

Nutrient dense Packed with vitamins and minerals Along with fiber and antioxidants, kiwi skins are loaded with vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as minerals such as potassium and magnesium. These nutrients are essential for promoting healthy vision, enhancing immunity, maintaining healthy bones, and regulating muscle functioning. By consuming kiwi skins, you can ensure that you are getting these essential nutrients without any additional effort.