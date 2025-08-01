5 delicious beetroot recipes to try today 

Beetroot is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables that can add a pop of color and flavor to anything. From its earthy taste to its mind-blowing color, beetroot is loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Adding beetroot to your meals can be an exciting way to spice up your diet. Here are five easy yet delicious beetroot recipes that will take you on a culinary health-ride.

Fresh flavors Beetroot salad with feta cheese This salad is a perfect combination of sweet roasted beetroots and tangy feta cheese. Roast some beetroots until tender, and slice them thinly. Toss them with crumbled feta cheese, arugula leaves, and a drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle some walnuts on top to add crunch. Not only is this salad pretty to look at, it is also rich in antioxidants and healthy fats.

Vibrant spread Beetroot hummus dip Beetroot hummus gives a colorful twist to the regular hummus. Blend cooked beetroot with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil until smooth. The creamy dip is perfect to be paired with fresh vegetables or pita bread. This dish gives you protein from chickpeas with added nutritional benefits of beetroot.

Warm comfort Beetroot soup delight A warm bowl of beetroot soup can prove to be really comforting on cooler days. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil before adding diced beetroots and vegetable broth. Simmer till the beetroots are soft, then blend until smooth for a velvety texture. Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving hot.

Refreshing drink Beetroot smoothie boost If you're looking for an energizing start to your day or a post-workout refreshment, try a beetroot smoothie. Blend raw beetroot chunks with banana slices, Greek yogurt or almond milk (for dairy-free), honey (optional), and ice cubes if desired. Adjust sweetness as needed using natural sweeteners like dates instead. This smoothie packs vitamins A and C plus potassium into every sip.