Pomegranate seeds: 5 must-try recipes

Pomegranate seeds add a pop of color and a sweet-tart flavor to several dishes. Apart from looking gorgeous, these seeds are also loaded with nutrients, making them an ideal choice for sprucing up your recipes. Be it salads, or desserts, pomegranate seeds can enhance the flavor and appearance of your food. Here are five amazing recipes that use these jewel-like seeds in innovative ways.

Fresh mix Pomegranate and quinoa salad This salad brings together the nutty flavor of quinoa and the juicy sweetness of pomegranate seeds. Tossed with fresh mint leaves, cucumber slices, and a light lemon dressing, this dish is refreshing and nutritious. The crunch from the cucumber goes well with the softness of quinoa, while pomegranate adds a pop of color and flavor.

Layered delight Pomegranate yogurt parfait A yogurt parfait layered with granola, fresh fruits, and pomegranate seeds makes for an ideal healthy breakfast/snack option. The creamy texture of yogurt goes perfectly with the crunchy granola and juicy pomegranates. You can make it sweeter by adding honey or maple syrup, but the taste wouldn't be as overpowering as it would be with other ingredients.

Zesty twist Pomegranate guacamole Adding pomegranate seeds to traditional guacamole gives an unexpected twist, making for a delicious contrast. The creaminess of the avocado goes so well with the tartness of the pomegranate seeds. Mixed with lime juice, cilantro, onion, and jalapeno peppers, this version of guacamole makes for the perfect dip or topping for tacos, giving a unique taste experience.

Nutritious blend Spinach and pomegranate smoothie For a nutritious blend, toss spinach leaves with banana slices, almond milk, and pomegranate seeds and blend them into a smoothie. Loaded with vitamins from the spinach and natural sweetness from the bananas, this concoction is a winner. The tangy pomegranate seeds balance the flavors making it delicious and healthy at the same time. It's an excellent way to start your day or as a refreshing snack.