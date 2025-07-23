Crunchy lotus seeds: Recipes you'll love

Lotus seeds, also famously known as makhana, are one of the most commonly used ingredients in Asian cuisines. From being crunchy and delicious to being loaded with nutrients, these seeds have it all. They can be used in a range of recipes to add texture and taste. Here, we look at five amazing recipes with crunchy lotus seeds.

Roasted snack Spicy roasted lotus seeds Spicy roasted lotus seeds make for an excellent snack option. To prepare this dish, roast the lotus seeds in a pan till they turn golden brown. Add spices like chili powder, turmeric, and salt for flavoring. Stir well to ensure even coating of the spices on the seeds. This snack is perfect for those who enjoy a bit of heat and crunch in their snacks.

Breakfast delight Lotus seed porridge Lotus seed porridge is a comforting breakfast option that marries nutrition with taste. First, soak the lotus seeds overnight to soften them. Cook them with milk or water, until they become tender. Sweeten the porridge with honey or sugar as per your liking, and garnish it with nuts or fruits for an added flavor and texture.

Savory dish Creamy lotus seed curry Creamy lotus seed curry is an ideal main course dish that goes well with rice or bread. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in oil till fragrant. Add tomatoes and spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala before adding soaked lotus seeds into the mix. Let everything simmer together till you achieve a creamy consistency.

Dessert treat Lotus seed kheer Lotus seed kheer is another traditional dessert that provides sweetness without being too indulgent. Boil milk along with sugar until it thickens a bit before adding roasted lotus seeds into it. Add cardamom powder for aroma enhancement purposes if you want, else skip the step altogether. Let everything simmer gently, stirring occasionally so nothing sticks at the bottom of the pot while cooking itself.