Potatoes are one of the most versatile ingredients we all have in our kitchens. They can be turned into a wide range of dishes, each one more delicious than the other. Here are five innovative potato recipes that are sure to elevate your culinary experience. From crispy delights to creamy indulgences, these recipes will inspire you to try something new with this humble tuber!

Drive 1 Crispy potato wedges with herbs Crispy potato wedges make for a delicious snack or side dish that can be prepared easily at home. Just cut potatoes into wedges and toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs such as rosemary or thyme. Bake in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes until golden brown. You'll get a crunchy exterior with a soft inside, perfect for dips like sour cream or ketchup.

Drive 2 Creamy mashed potatoes with garlic Creamy mashed potatoes are a comforting classic that never goes out of style. All it takes is boiling peeled potatoes until tender. Mash them thoroughly while adding butter, milk, and minced garlic for flavor. Season with salt and pepper to taste. The key is achieving the right consistency—smooth but not too runny—making it an ideal accompaniment for various main courses.

Drive 3 Spicy potato curry Spicy potato curry gives a fragrant twist to regular potato recipes. Start by tossing onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until fragrant. Add diced potatoes with spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder. Add coconut milk or vegetable broth for richness and let it simmer until the potatoes are cooked through. This dish goes best with rice or flatbread.