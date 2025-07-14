Try these 5 delicious turmeric-based recipes

We all know how vibrant turmeric is. It's a spice that packs a punch and comes with several health benefits. While we all use it in some traditional dishes or the other, here are some unconventional ways to use turmeric in savory dishes. Here's how you can amp up flavor and nutrition without going through the trouble of looking up recipes.

Rice infusion Turmeric-infused rice Adding turmeric to rice not only gives it a beautiful golden hue but also infuses it with a subtle earthy flavor. Simply add a teaspoon of turmeric powder to the water while cooking rice. This works well with basmati or jasmine rice, complementing various dishes like curries or stir-fries. The result is an aromatic and visually appealing side dish that pairs well with many cuisines.

Soup enhancement Turmeric in soups and stews Incorporating turmeric into soups and stews can significantly elevate their taste profile. A small amount of turmeric can be added while simmering, letting its flavors meld with other ingredients like vegetables or legumes. Not only does the addition enhance the color, but also provides anti-inflammatory benefits, making your meal both delicious and nutritious.

Vegetable roasting Roasted vegetables with turmeric Roasting veggies with turmeric is an effortless way to add depth of flavor and color to your dish. Just toss veggies like carrots, potatoes, or cauliflower in olive oil laced with a teaspoon of turmeric, before roasting them in an oven. The heat brings out the natural sweetness of the veggies, while the turmeric adds an exotic twist to their flavors, beautifully complementing them.

Pancake twist Savory turmeric pancakes For a creative breakfast option, try making savory pancakes infused with turmeric. Mix flour, baking powder, salt, pepper and a teaspoon of turmeric together before adding milk or water till you achieve a batter-like consistency. Cook on a skillet till golden brown on both sides for pancakes that are not only flavorful but also visually striking due to their bright yellow color.