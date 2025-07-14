Do these exercises for your upper back

A strong and flexible upper back is critical for good health and posture. Frequent exercise can prevent discomfort and enhance mobility in the upper back. Here are five exercises that directly deal with the upper back, making it more durable and supple. You can easily add these to your routine to get a boost in your physical well-being.

Resistance bands Seated rows with resistance bands Seated rows using resistance bands are great to strengthen the upper back muscles. Sit on the floor with extended legs, loop a resistance band around your feet and hold the ends in each hand. Pull the band towards you while keeping elbows close to your body. This exercise targets the rhomboids and trapezius muscles enhancing strength and flexibility.

Stretching routine Cat-cow stretch for flexibility The cat-cow stretch is also a gentle yet effective way to improve flexibility of the upper back. Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), then exhale as you round it (cat position). This movement helps release tension in the spine, improving mobility over time.

Dumbbell exercise Reverse flys with dumbbells Reverse flys are great for targeting the rear deltoids and upper back muscles. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells in each hand. Bend slightly at the waist (while keeping your back straight) and lift arms out to sides until they are parallel to the ground. This exercise promotes muscle endurance and stability.

Spine rotation Thoracic spine rotation exercise Thoracic spine rotation exercises improve rotational mobility of the upper back. Lie on one side with knees bent at ninety degrees, arms extended forward at shoulder height. Rotate your top arm across your body while following it with your gaze until it reaches behind you; return slowly to start position before repeating on the other side.