5 exercises to relax a tight jaw

Jaw tension is a common problem, usually caused by stress, anxiety, or bad posture. It can cause discomfort and even headaches if ignored. Luckily, there are a few simple exercises that can help you relieve tension from the jaw and relax your mind. They are easy to do at home or at the office, and require no special equipment. Adding them to your daily routine may relieve you of jaw discomfort.

Stretching Gentle jaw stretch A gentle jaw stretch can help release tension in the muscles around the jaw. To do this exercise, open your mouth as wide as you comfortably can without causing pain. Hold the position for a few seconds, before slowly closing your mouth. Repeat five to ten times to help relax the muscles.

Lateral movement Side-to-side movement Side-to-side movement is another effective exercise for relieving jaw tension. Start by gently moving your lower jaw to one side, while keeping your upper teeth still. Hold for a few seconds before moving it back to the center, and then to the other side. Repeat this movement five times on each side.

Posture correction Chin tucks Chin tucks are also useful for bettering posture and relieving stress on the jaw muscles. Simply sit/stand up straight with shoulders relaxed. Tuck your chin gently towards your neck without tilting your head forward or backward. Hold the position for a few seconds before releasing it back to a neutral position.

Massage relief Jaw massage technique Massaging the jaw area can also help reduce tension and relax muscles around it. Use fingertips in circular motions along both sides of the face near the ears where the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) is located. Apply gentle pressure while massaging these areas, continuing until you feel some relief.