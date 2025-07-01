Stiff shoulders? These exercises may help

Scapula stability is essential to ensure the health of your shoulder and prevent injuries. By strengthening the muscles around the scapula, you can improve your posture, athletic performance, and reduce pain. Including certain exercises in your routine can help you with that. Here are five exercises to improve scapula stability and strength. Each one targets a different muscle group to keep things balanced.

Drive 1 Scapular push-ups Scapular push-ups are all about strengthening the serratus anterior muscle which is crucial in stabilizing the scapula. Start in a plank position with arms straight and hands under the shoulders. Without bending elbows, squeeze shoulder blades together, and then push them apart by protracting shoulders forward. The movement should be slow and controlled to reap maximum benefits. Aim for two sets of 10 repetitions.

Drive 2 Wall angels Wall angels target the upper back muscles that support scapular movement. Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it. Press lower back into the wall while raising arms to form a 'W' shape with elbows bent at ninety degrees. Slowly slide arms up into a 'Y' shape without losing contact with the wall or arching your back. Perform two sets of ten repetitions.

Drive 3 Prone Y raises Prone Y raises strengthen the lower trapezius muscles essential for scapular stability. Lie face down on an exercise mat with arms extended overhead in a 'Y' position, thumbs pointing up. Lift arms off the ground while keeping head aligned with spine and squeezing shoulder blades together at top of movement before lowering them back down slowly. Complete two sets of 12 repetitions.

Drive 4 Face pulls Face pulls target a range of upper body muscles, especially those surrounding the scapulae like rhomboids and rear deltoids to improve overall stability. When done correctly with resistance bands/cables placed at eye level height, pulling towards the face keeps elbows high throughout. Doing three sets of fifteen reps each time emphasizes more on form than weight lifted during the workout itself. Thus, maximizing potential gains made over the duration involved therein accordingly.