Mango + turmeric: Delicious recipes you must try

Mango and turmeric are two ingredients that can add a burst of flavor and color to any dish. While mango provides a sweet, tropical flavor, turmeric gives an earthy, slightly-bitter touch. Combined, they make a unique pairing that can spice up a range of recipes. Here are some ways you can combine the two in colorful dishes that are as flavorful as they are beautiful.

Smoothie Mango-turmeric smoothie delight A mango-turmeric smoothie is a refreshing way to start the day. Blend ripe mango chunks with a teaspoon of turmeric powder, some yogurt or plant-based milk, and honey for sweetness. The result is a creamy drink with the health benefits of turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties, combined with the natural sweetness of mango.

Salad Tropical salad twist Incorporate mango and turmeric into your salad for an exotic twist. Toss diced mangoes with mixed greens, cucumber slices, and cherry tomatoes. Drizzle with a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and a pinch of turmeric powder. This salad offers a balance of sweet and savory flavors.

Rice pilaf Flavorful rice pilaf Take your rice pilaf to the next level by adding diced mangoes and turmeric-infused rice. Cook basmati rice with onions and garlic until fragrant; then add water or broth with ground turmeric for color. Stir in some fresh mango pieces before serving for added texture and flavor contrast.