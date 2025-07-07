Overrated tourist spots in Japan you may want to skip

Japan is famous for its exquisite culture and beautiful scenery, attracting millions of tourists every year. But, not all popular destinations are worth the hype. Some places may be too crowded, or may not even be the best experience of your life. Here's looking at a few touristy places in Japan that may not be worth your time and money, and why.

Urban crosswalk Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing: More hype than substance Shibuya Crossing is often touted as the busiest pedestrian crossing in the world. Though an iconic symbol of Tokyo's hustle and bustle, many visitors find it underwhelming. The crossing itself is just a busy intersection with crowds of people moving in different directions. For those seeking cultural or historical experiences, this spot may feel like just another crowded city street without much to offer beyond a quick photo opportunity.

Iconic mountain Mount Fuji: A distant viewpoint Though Mount Fuji is one of Japan's most famous landmarks, viewing it isn't that easy owing to its frequent cloud cover and distance from major cities like Tokyo. Many tourists travel far only to find the mountain covered by clouds or haze. Further, climbing Mount Fuji requires a lot of preparation and physical endurance, which may not be ideal for all leisurely sightseers.

Bamboo forest Kyoto's Arashiyama Bamboo Grove: Overcrowded paths The Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto promises serene, beautiful walks through towering bamboo stalks. However, its popularity means that the paths are often packed with tourists taking photos instead of enjoying the tranquility of nature. The sheer number of visitors can detract from the peaceful atmosphere that many expect when visiting this natural site.

Shopping district Osaka's Dotonbori: Commercial overload While Dotonbori in Osaka is famous for its lively nightlife and neon lights, it can be a tad too commercialized. The area is packed with chain restaurants and shops that primarily serve tourists, instead of providing them with local experiences. Anyone looking for real cultural immersion would find Dotonbori a little lacking in depth, other than its flashy exterior.