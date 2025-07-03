Top places for birdwatching in Europe 

Europe's countryside is dotted with diverse habitats that are ideal for birdwatching aficionados. Be it the lush forests or the peaceful wetlands, the areas make a home for the many bird species. If you are an experienced birder or just getting started, Europe's beautiful countrysides have some of the best places to observe birds in their natural surroundings. Here are some must-see spots that ensure an unforgettable birdwatching experience.

Doñana Wetlands Wetlands of Donana National Park Located in southern Spain, Donana National Park is famous for its sprawling wetlands and rich bird life. The park features over 300 bird species, including flamingos and the endangered Spanish imperial eagle. The ideal time to visit is during migration seasons when the area sees thousands of birds. With its distinctive ecosystem, Donana makes an ideal spot to observe both resident and migratory birds.

Białowieża Forests Forests of Bialowieza National Park Bialowieza National Park in Poland has one of Europe's last remaining primeval forests. This UNESCO World Heritage site also serves as a habitat for rare bird species, including the white-backed woodpecker and pygmy owl. Not only the dense forest canopy but also the rich biodiversity makes it an ideal spot for birdwatchers looking for a more immersive experience in nature.

Cairngorms Highlands Scottish Highlands' Cairngorms National Park Rugged landscapes and varied habitats at the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland attract a number of bird species. You might spot golden eagles soaring above the mountains or catch sight of capercaillies among ancient pinewoods. The terrain's diversity guarantees year-round opportunities to observe different kinds of birds in different environments.

Camargue marshes Camargue region's salt marshes In southern France, the Camargue region is known for its salt marshes and lagoons full of wildlife. Birdwatchers come here to catch a glimpse of flamingos wading through shallow waters with herons and avocets feeding on mudflats. The freshwater marshes, salt pans and reed beds make it an ideal place to observe waterfowl all year round.