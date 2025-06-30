A 5-day journey through Vietnam's ancient tea villages

Vietnam has some of the world's most ancient tea villages, where one can get a unique glimpse into traditional tea cultivation and production. Over the course of five days, you can visit these villages, learning about the rich history and cultural significance of tea in Vietnam. This journey will allow you to witness the intricate processes involved in tea making and taste the finest teas from these regions.

Thai Nguyen Discovering Thai Nguyen's tea heritage Thai Nguyen is famous for its exquisite green tea. You can visit local plantations to see how traditional farming methods have been handed down through generations. The area's climate and soil conditions play a major role in giving its teas the distinct flavor. Talking to local farmers gives you an insight into their daily lives and struggles, and how much effort they put in to keep up the quality.

Moc Chau Exploring Moc Chau's scenic plantations Moc Chau has made a name for itself with its postcard-perfect landscapes and expansive tea plantations. The cool climate here suits the growth of different kinds of tea, including oolong and green variety. You can take guided tours across verdant fields and learn about the various stages of cultivation, from planting to harvest. You can also enjoy tasting sessions to discover subtle differences between each kind produced here.

Suoi Giang Immersing in Suoi Giang's ancient trees Suoi Giang also houses centuries-old ancient Shan Tuyet trees, which yield rarest teas with distinctive aromas and complex tastes. These trees thrive at high altitudes, where they are blessed with misty conditions. Visiting Suoi Giang gives you an opportunity to meet ethnic minority communities, who share their everlasting bond with the plants, a relationship they have nurtured through generations and is recognized globally.