9 days in Meghalaya: The itinerary you've been looking for

Popularly known for its lush rainforests and vibrant culture, Meghalaya offers a unique nine-day exploration itinerary. The journey takes you through dense forests, cascading waterfalls, and serene landscapes. Each day, you get an opportunity to immerse yourself in the natural beauty and rich biodiversity of this northeastern Indian state. From trekking through living root bridges to exploring hidden caves, here's an unforgettable adventure for you.

Root bridges Trekking through living root bridges On the first two days, visit the iconic living root bridges of Cherrapunji. These natural wonders are made by directing the roots of rubber trees across streams and rivers. The trek includes walking through dense forests and crossing these unique structures which have been used by locals for centuries. It's a fascinating mix of nature's genius and man's creativity.

Waterfalls Discovering majestic waterfalls Days three to five are reserved for visiting some of the most beautiful waterfalls of Meghalaya. Nohkalikai Falls, one of India's tallest waterfalls, presents stunning views from its vantage point. Seven Sisters Falls and Elephant Falls are also among the notable falls. Each site offers a different perspective of how rich the region is in water resources.

Caves Exploring Mawsmai Caves On your sixth and seventh day, explore the Mawsmai Caves close to Cherrapunji. These limestone caves are famous for their complex structures and tight openings that test even the most experienced trekkers. The adventure is both exciting and informative as you discover the geological process that formed these subterranean beauties over the course of millions of years.