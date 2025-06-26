Overrated destinations in Thailand (and where to go instead!)

Thailand has always been a popular travel destination, what with its vibrant culture and spectacular landscapes. However, a few places have gotten way too crowded and overrated. Exploring some lesser-known alternatives can give you the most authentic experience without the crowds. From these hidden gems, we give you some options to showcase the real beauty of Thailand beyond the cliche tourist spots.

Northern Escape Explore Chiang Rai instead of Chiang Mai While Chiang Mai is usually crowded with tourists, Chiang Rai has a quieter option to offer. Famous for its unique temples and rich history, Chiang Rai gives you a chance to explore the local culture without the hustle and bustle. The White Temple and Blue Temple are must-see attractions that offer stunning architecture and art.

Island retreat Visit Koh Lanta over Phuket Phuket is popular but also frequented by tourists. As an alternative, head to Koh Lanta, which has peaceful beaches and a laid-back vibe. Koh Lanta is ideal for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of touristy areas, thanks to its stunning coastline and pristine waters.

Historical journey Choose Ayutthaya instead of Bangkok While Bangkok pulls crowds as a major attraction, Ayutthaya presents a calm view of Thailand's opulent historical past. An ancient capital, this city is dotted with ruins and temples that call the visitors to explore. Ayutthaya calls you to step back in time and get lost in its peaceful surroundings, offering a calm respite from the city life.

Mountain getaway Opt for Pai rather than Pattaya While Pattaya is known for its lively nightlife, it often tends to be crowded. Pai, on the other hand, is a peaceful hideout with stunning mountain views. It is a paradise for those who want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and live life adventurously. With opportunities to hike and visit beautiful waterfalls, Pai is the best weekend getaway.