When in Kolkata, explore these architectural gems

We all know that Kolkata is a city steeped in history and culture. But did you know that the city is littered with awe-inspiring architectural marvels that often get unnoticed? These forgotten gems give us a peek into the city's past, with their unique designs and historical importance. Let's take a look at some sites you can explore and enjoy Kolkata's diverse architectural styles.

Marble Palace Marble Palace: A hidden treasure The Marble Palace is an exquisite mansion in North Kolkata. Built in 1835 by Raja Rajendra Mullick, this palatial residence is known for its neoclassical architecture and its expansive collection of art and antiques. The mansion has Italian marble floors, intricate sculptures, and Victorian furniture. You can also explore the lush gardens around the palace, which house rare birds and statues. Despite its grandeur, Marble Palace is not known to many tourists.

Metcalfe Hall Metcalfe Hall: A colonial relic Metcalfe Hall is a testament of British colonial architecture in Kolkata. Built between 1840 and 1844, the building was named after Lord Metcalfe, the then Governor-General of India. The building features tall Corinthian columns and wide interiors similar to Greek temples. It used to host a public library and museum, but now it holds exhibitions of Kolkata's cultural heritage. Its elegant design makes it a must-visit for architecture enthusiasts.

Jorasanko Thakur Bari Jorasanko Thakur Bari: Tagore's ancestral home Jorasanko Thakur Bari is the ancestral home of India's most celebrated poet and Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore. This historic house provides an insight into Tagore's life and works through the various exhibits housed within its walls. The building itself is an example of traditional Bengali architecture, with its red brick facade and open courtyards featuring intricate woodwork details in every room of this iconic residence.