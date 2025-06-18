Explore Maine's coast through its charming lighthouses
What's the story
Maine's beautiful coastline has a number of historic lighthouses, each telling a story from the state's maritime past.
How about a road trip to visit these iconic lighthouses? You get to witness the beauty of the rugged Maine shores from up close.
Here's a guide to some of the most famous lighthouses on this itinerary and you can thank us later.
Drive 1
Portland Head Light: A historic beacon
Portland Head Light, perched in Cape Elizabeth, is one of the oldest and most photographed lighthouses in Maine. Constructed in 1791, it is a fine example of early American craftsmanship.
You can explore the nearby museum and get panoramic views from Fort Williams Park.
The lighthouse is easily reachable and has a spacious parking area for travelers.
Drive 2
Pemaquid Point Lighthouse: Coastal charm
Pemaquid Point Lighthouse stands atop a rocky promontory in Bristol. Famous for its scenic location, this lighthouse also features on the Maine state quarter.
The park around it has picnic areas and walking trails that offer stunning ocean views.
For a nominal fee, you can climb the tower for an even amazing view.
Drive 3
Bass Harbor Head Light: Acadia's gem
Nestled within Acadia National Park, the Bass Harbor Head Light is a beacon on Mount Desert Island's rugged coastline.
The lighthouse becomes a photographer's dream during sunset, when its silhouette against the vibrant sky presents a stunning visual spectacle.
Do note that parking is pretty limited during peak visiting hours, so arriving early is advisable to find a spot.
Drive 4
West Quoddy Head Light: Easternmost Point
West Quoddy Head Light also marks the easternmost point of the contiguous United States in Lubec. With its unique red-and-white stripes, you can't miss it.
The state park surrounding it has hiking trails that take you to awe-inspiring cliffs and coastal scenery.
You can also know about the local history at the visitor center closeby.
Drive 5
Nubble Lighthouse: Iconic New England view
Nubble Lighthouse is located on a tiny island off Cape Neddick in York Beach, and can only be viewed from Sohier Park, on the other side of a narrow channel of water that separates it from land.
This quintessential New England scene is often photographed by visitors, especially during sunrise/sunset hours.
It has plenty of parking facilities, making it an ideal stop on your journey.