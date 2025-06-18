Foods that support restful sleep
What's the story
Getting a good night's sleep is crucial for your overall health and well-being.
Some foods naturally promote restful sleep, inducing relaxation and regulating sleep cycles.
These foods are rich in nutrients that can improve the quality of your sleep, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep through the night.
Including these foods in your diet may simply be the best way to improve your nightly rest.
Nutrient-rich nuts
Almonds: A source of magnesium
Almonds are loaded with magnesium, a mineral that has a critical role in promoting relaxation and enhancing sleep quality.
Magnesium reduces inflammation, lowers cortisol levels, and relaxes muscles, all of which make for better sleep.
Eating a small handful of almonds before bed may help you relax and get ready for a good night's sleep.
Herbal beverage
Chamomile tea: Calming effects
Everybody's heard of chamomile tea and its calming effects on body and mind.
This herbal drink has antioxidants that bind to certain receptors in the brain, causing relaxation and reducing anxiety.
Drinking chamomile tea before heading to bed can create a soothing bedtime ritual that promotes peaceful slumber.
Sleep-enhancing fruit
Kiwi: Packed with serotonin
Kiwi is loaded with serotonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.
According to studies, eating kiwi has been associated with improved sleep onset, duration, and efficiency, thanks to its rich serotonin content as well as its antioxidants like vitamin C and carotenoids.
Including kiwi in your evening snack may help you sleep better overall.
Whole grain option
Oatmeal: High in melatonin
Oatmeal is also rich in melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep cycles.
The complex carbohydrates present in oatmeal also boost insulin production, which helps tryptophan enter the brain easily, where it gets converted into serotonin and then melatonin, promoting restful nights' sleep
when eaten regularly at dinner time or as an evening snack option without added sugars or artificial flavors, boosting natural benefits even further.