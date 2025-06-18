What's the story

Blueberries and rosemary may not be the first combination to come to mind, but they make for a unique flavor profile.

The sweet, tart notes of blueberries make for an excellent combination with the earthy, pine-like taste of rosemary.

The duo can elevate several dishes, giving a surprising twist to traditional recipes.

Exploring these combinations can lead to delightful, refreshing, and innovative culinary experiences.