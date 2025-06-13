Love avocados? You'll enjoy these recipes
What's the story
Avocado, the creamy, nutrient-rich fruit, surprisingly goes so well with the bold flavors of Indian spices.
The combination makes for some unique, healthy, and flavorful dishes.
By mixing avocado with desi spices, you can whip up some innovative recipes. They can give a delightful twist to your meals.
Here are some ideas to explore this exciting culinary combination.
Flavorful breakfast
Avocado masala toast
Avocado masala toast makes for an effortless breakfast option as you can combine mashed avocado with spices such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
Spread this mixture on whole-grain bread and top it up with chopped tomatoes and onions for a refreshing touch.
This dish gives you a healthy start to the day while bringing to your palate the rich flavors of Indian cuisine.
Zesty condiment
Spicy avocado chutney
Spicy avocado chutney works as a dip or a spread.
Blend ripe avocados with green chilies, cilantro, lime juice, and salt for a tangy flavor profile.
This chutney goes well with snacks such as samosas or can be used as a spread in sandwiches for an extra kick.
Cooling side dish
Avocado raita delight
Avocado raita is another cooling side dish that goes perfectly well with spicy main courses.
Just mix diced avocados with yogurt, cumin powder, chopped mint leaves, and salt.
This creamy accompaniment not only enhances the meal but also adds some nutritional value (thanks to its healthy fats) to it.
Refreshing meal option
Curried avocado salad
Curried avocado salad makes for a refreshing meal option by combining cubed avocados with chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, and lemon juice dressing laced with curry powder seasoning and fresh cilantro garnishing on top.
It's perfect as a light lunch/dinner option, serving both taste satisfaction along with health benefits from plant-based ingredients involved within the recipe itself.