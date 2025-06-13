Cherries + almonds: A healthy combo you need to try
What's the story
Combining cherries and almonds can be a delicious way to spice up your diet.
Both are loaded with nutrients that promote well-being. From antioxidants to healthy fats and proteins, the two make a tasty yet healthy snack.
Here, we take a look at the benefits of pairing these two foods and how they can be added to daily meals.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant power of cherries
Cherries are loaded with antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body.
These compounds are integral in fighting inflammation and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Eating cherries regularly can promote heart health and enhance sleep quality due to the presence of melatonin.
You can include cherries in your diet by adding them to salads or simply eating them as a snack.
Nutrients
Nutritional value of almonds
Almonds make a great source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber.
They are rich in vitamins (like vitamin E, which promotes skin health) and minerals (like magnesium, which help develop bones).
As almonds have a low glycemic index, their consumption could help regulate blood sugar levels.
You can easily add almonds to your meals/snacks: add them to yogurt or use them as oatmeal toppings.
Flavor combination
Combining flavors for better health
The sweet, nutty combo of cherries and almonds makes a great, nutritious pairing.
You can use this in smoothies or baked goodies like muffins or granola bars.
The sweetness of cherries pairs well with the blandness of the almonds, making it an ideal pick for anyone wanting to indulge in healthier snacks without compromising the taste.
Tips
Easy ways to enjoy together
There are multiple ways you can enjoy cherries and almonds together, minus the hassle.
One way is by making a trail mix by mixing dried cherries and roasted almonds for a quick snack option that keeps you energized the entire day.
Or, blend fresh cherries with almond milk into smoothies for breakfast or post-workout recovery drinks loaded with nutrients necessary to keep you healthy.