Word of the Day: Endorse
What's the story
"Endorse" is a verb that means to show support or approval for someone or something, like an idea, a product, or a person.
It's often used when celebrities or experts recommend a brand, or when people agree with a policy or action. Let's learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Endorse" comes from the Latin word indorsare, meaning "to write on the back."
In early use, it meant signing the back of a document or check.
Over time, it grew to mean giving public support or approval for something or someone.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'endorse'
Some common synonyms for "endorse" include: support, approve, back, recommend, promote, advocate, and uphold.
These words show that you agree with or show support for a person, product, or idea.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"Many athletes 'endorse' sports brands on social media."
"The teacher 'endorsed' the student's idea for the project."
"The organization 'endorsed' the new safety plan."
Writing
Why use the word
"Endorse" is a strong word to show support, approval, or recommendation.
It helps explain when someone agrees with an idea or promotes a product.
Whether you're writing about people, politics, or brands, "endorse" adds a formal and clear tone to your message.