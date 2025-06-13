Overrated tourist spots in Greece to avoid
What's the story
With its rich history and stunning landscapes, Greece lures millions of tourists every year.
However, not every destination lives up to the hype. Some spots are frequented by locals or are overpriced, leaving travelers disappointed.
Here are a few such overrated tourist spots in Greece that travelers might want to skip.
By exploring alternatives, you can enjoy an authentic and memorable Greek experience.
Beach congestion
Santorini's crowded beaches
While Santorini is known for its beautiful views and sunsets, it's beaches can be unbearably crowded at peak season.
The sheer number of tourists often makes space limited and prices for things like sunbeds and umbrellas higher.
If you're looking for a relaxing beach day, the crowds may get in the way of the island's natural beauty.
Costly evenings
Mykonos' expensive nightlife
Mykonos is famous for its happening nightlife scene, but it doesn't come cheap.
Entry fees at popular clubs can go up to EUR50 a person, with drinks priced at over EUR20 each.
If you're on a budget or want affordable entertainment options, other Greek islands provide a lively vibe without burning a hole in the pocket.
Timed visits
Athens' Acropolis during peak hours
The Acropolis in Athens is an iconic historical site, but visiting during peak hours can be challenging with long lines and large crowds.
This often results in you spending less time exploring the ancient ruins comfortably.
To avoid this, consider visiting early in the morning or late afternoon when crowds are smaller.
Tourist overflow
Delphi's overrun ruins
Delphi is another major archaeological site that gets overcrowded during high season.
The number of visitors can make it hard to appreciate the site's history and beauty in its entirety.
Exploring lesser-known ruins around Greece may offer a more personal insight into ancient history without the hassle of competing with hordes of tourists.