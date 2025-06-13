What's the story

Often regarded as an extreme sport, parkour provides a one-of-a-kind workout experience that surpasses the conventional forms of exercise.

The discipline involves passing through spaces by running, jumping, and climbing. It's not just physical agility, but also mental resilience.

Parkour workouts come with plenty of benefits that can improve your overall fitness and well-being.

Here are five unique benefits of adding parkour to your fitness regime.