5 underrated hand exercises everyone should do
What's the story
Hand dexterity is important for carrying out day-to-day tasks efficiently.
Be it typing on a keyboard, playing a musical instrument, or crafting art, improved hand dexterity can make these activities easier and more pleasurable.
Performing specific exercises can greatly improve the flexibility and strength of your hands and fingers.
Here are five effective exercises to boost your hand dexterity.
Stretching
Finger stretching routine
Finger stretching is an essential exercise to improve flexibility and reduce stiffness.
Start by spreading your fingers wide apart, holding the stretch for a few seconds before relaxing them back together.
Repeat this process multiple times to ensure each finger gets adequately stretched.
This routine helps increase blood flow to the fingers, promoting better movement and reducing the risk of cramps or strains during prolonged use.
Thumb flexibility
Thumb opposition exercise
The thumb opposition exercise is all about improving thumb mobility by touching each fingertip with your thumb one by one.
Start with the index finger and continue till the little finger, making sure you form an "O" shape with the touch.
This exercise strengthens the muscles surrounding the thumb joint, improving grip strength and coordination required for tasks like writing or gripping objects firmly.
Grip strengthening
Squeeze ball exercise
Using a squeeze ball is an excellent way to build grip strength in your hands.
Hold a small rubber ball in one hand and squeeze as hard as you can without causing discomfort.
Hold that pressure for a few seconds before releasing it slowly.
Repeat this exercise multiple times with both hands to evenly distribute muscle development across all fingers.
Coordination enhancement
Finger tapping drill
Finger tapping drills enhance your coordination and speed.
Simply keep your hand flat on a table and lift each finger one by one from index to pinky and back at different speeds.
Practicing this regularly improves your rhythm, accuracy, and overall dexterity without losing the consistency.
This technique, if practiced diligently, leads to noticeable improvements in your hand flexibility and function.