Leg day: Do these hamstring exercises for flexibility
What's the story
Hamstring flexibility is vital for mobility and avoiding injuries.
Tight hamstrings cause discomfort and restrict movement, impacting daily activities and athletic performance.
By adding specific exercises to your routine, you can improve flexibility, posture, and the risk of strains.
Here are five must-do exercises that work your hamstrings well, making you more flexible over time.
Stretch 1
Standing toe touch
The standing toe touch is a simple exercise to stretch the hamstrings and lower back.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, bend forward at the hips slowly, and reach towards your toes with straight (but not locked) knees.
Maintain this position for about 20 to 30 seconds before returning to standing position.
This exercise helps lengthen the hamstrings gradually.
Stretch 2
Seated forward bend
The seated forward bend targets both the hamstrings and lower back muscles.
Sit on the floor with legs extended straight in front of you.
Inhale deeply, then exhale as you lean forward from your hips, reaching towards your feet or ankles (without forcing it).
Hold this stretch for about 20 to 30 seconds to allow a gentle pull on the hamstrings.
Stretch 3
Lying hamstring stretch with band
Using a resistance band or towel can make this lying stretch more effective.
Lie flat on your back with one leg stretched out on the ground while raising the other upwards with the help of a band looped around its foot.
Slowly tug on the band until you feel a stretch in your raised leg's hamstring area.
Hold this position for about 20-30 seconds before switching legs.
Stretch 4
Downward Dog pose
The downward dog yoga pose stretches several muscle groups, including hamstrings.
Start off in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart.
Lift your hips upwards to form an inverted V-shape, pressing heels toward the ground gently.
If heels don't touch the ground naturally, hold the pose steady and breathe deeply.
Hold this position for about thirty seconds to increase flexibility over time with regular practice.