5 exercises for stronger feet
Foot arches are essential in maintaining balance, absorbing shock, and supporting the body weight.
Strengthening and increasing the flexibility of foot arches can help prevent injuries and improve overall foot health.
Including certain exercises in your routine can enhance the strength and flexibility of these arches.
Here are five exercises that can contribute to stronger and more flexible foot arches.
Toe curls for arch strength
Toe curls are another great exercise to strengthen the muscles in your feet.
To do this, sit comfortably with your feet flat on the ground. Place a small towel under your toes, then curl your toes to scrunch up the towel towards you.
Repeat this motion 10 times for each foot.
This exercise strengthens the intrinsic muscles of the feet, promoting arch stability.
Heel raises for improved flexibility
Heel raises also work towards improving strength and flexibility in the arches of your feet.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart near a wall/chair for support (if required).
Slowly lift your heels off the ground as high as possible (while keeping your toes on the floor) and then lower them back down.
Do three sets of ten reps daily to improve muscle endurance in your arches.
Arch lifts using resistance bands
Using resistance bands can take foot arch exercises up a notch.
Sitting with legs extended, loop a band around one foot's ball and hold its ends.
Stretch your legs out, maintaining an upright posture.
This technique strengthens the arches by adding resistance, promoting muscle growth as well as flexibility.
Do this exercise routinely for noticeable improvements in the strength and flexibility of your arches.