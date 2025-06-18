Overrated Canadian destinations to avoid
What's the story
Canada has some of the most stunning landscapes and vibrant cities in the world, and attracts millions of tourists every year.
However, not all destinations are as hyped as they seem. Some places may be too crowded or too expensive, and leave you disappointed.
Here are a few Canadian destinations that may not meet your expectations, and alternatives to consider for a fulfilling trip.
Crowds & costs
Niagara Falls: More than just waterfalls
While Niagara Falls is iconic, it is also often swamped with tourists. The region around the falls is littered with commercial attractions that may take away the focus from nature.
Further, the prices for hotels and dining can be above average due to its popularity.
Travelers looking for a quieter experience may want to visit during off-peak seasons or opt for other nearby natural attractions.
Overcrowding issues
Banff National Park: Beauty comes at a price
While Banff National Park promises stunning views, it has also gotten more and more crowded in recent years.
The number of tourists could result in traffic and less parking availability, particularly during the peak seasons.
Not to mention, staying in Banff also doesn't come cheap, with accommodation prices being higher than other national parks in Canada.
If you want similar scenery without the crowds, try Jasper National Park.
Expensive experience
Toronto's CN Tower: High prices for high views
The CN Tower is one of Toronto's most iconic landmarks but it has a hefty cost to pay for entry and other experiences such as dining at its revolving restaurant.
While it does afford breathtaking views of the city skyline, some visitors find it over-priced when compared to other observation decks across the world.
Exploring Toronto's eclectic neighborhoods might offer more bang-for-the-buck and cultural insight.
Costly ski resort
Whistler Blackcomb: Skiing beyond your budget
Whistler Blackcomb has earned a reputation as one of North America's best ski resorts, but can be way too expensive for many travelers.
Lift tickets, equipment rentals, accommodation, everything adds up quickly during ski season.
If you're looking for winter sports on a budget, you can consider smaller ski resorts in British Columbia that have similar slopes for much less.