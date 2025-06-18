What's the story

Jumpsuits are one of the most versatile fashion choices, comfortable yet stylish.

Throwing on a cape can take the outfit to the next level, adding a dash of sophistication.

Capes have several styles, each adding its own touch to the look.

Be it a casual outing or a formal occasion, there's a cape style that goes with your jumpsuit perfectly.

Here are five cape styles that can upgrade your jumpsuit game.