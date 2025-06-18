5 cape styles that pair perfectly with jumpsuits
What's the story
Jumpsuits are one of the most versatile fashion choices, comfortable yet stylish.
Throwing on a cape can take the outfit to the next level, adding a dash of sophistication.
Capes have several styles, each adding its own touch to the look.
Be it a casual outing or a formal occasion, there's a cape style that goes with your jumpsuit perfectly.
Here are five cape styles that can upgrade your jumpsuit game.
Timeless elegance
Classic long cape
The classic long cape makes an elegant addition to any jumpsuit. It falls gracefully over the shoulders and drapes to the floor, creating a dramatic silhouette.
This style is perfect for formal occasions when you want to make a statement without overpowering your outfit.
The long lines of the cape add height and create an elongated look.
Chic simplicity
Short capelet
A short capelet is the epitome of chic simplicity and goes well with more casual jumpsuits.
It only covers the shoulders and upper arms, adding interest without overpowering the outfit.
This style is ideal for daytime events or when you want to keep things light and breezy while still looking put-together.
Functional flair
Hooded cape
For those who love a little bit of functionality with their fashion, a hooded cape has got you covered (literally).
This cape keeps you warm while adding a touch of mystery to your look.
It's perfect for evening or outdoor events when it gets a little chilly out.
Modern edge
Asymmetrical cape
An asymmetrical cape gives your jumpsuit a modern edge, its uneven hemline adding a unique visual interest.
This contemporary design complements sleek or minimalist jumpsuits, elevating the outfit's overall appeal without overpowering it.
The asymmetry adds a dynamic element, making it an ideal pick for those looking to add a touch of modernity and depth to their ensemble without complicating the aesthetic.
Glamorous touch
Embellished cape
An embellished cape can take the simplest jumpsuit to a whole new level of glamour with its sequins, beads, or embroidery.
It's the ideal pick for special occasions like weddings or parties, where making a memorable entrance is the key.
This style adds a luxe touch, making sure you grab the attention of every guest as soon as you walk into the room.