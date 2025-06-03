Must-have sneakers to elevate every outfit
What's the story
In the world of fashion, sneakers have become a staple for both comfort and style.
Celebrities often set trends with their unique sneaker choices, influencing street style across the globe.
From classic designs to modern innovations, these picks offer a glimpse into what is currently popular and timeless in sneaker fashion.
Here are some of the most notable celebrity sneaker selections making waves in street style today.
Timeless choice
Classic white sneakers
Classic white sneakers continue to be a celebrity favorite for their versatility and clean look. These shoes go with pretty much everything, be it denim or something more formal.
From Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid, these beauties have been spotted wearing them multiple times, proving how timeless they are.
The simplicity of white sneakers makes them an indispensable part of any wardrobe, offering comfort and effortless style.
Elevated style
High-top sneakers
High-top sneakers are making a comeback, all thanks to celebrities who love their retro vibe and additional ankle support.
Stars like Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin have been spotted wearing high-tops in all sorts of colors and designs.
These cool kicks amp up the boldness of any outfit while offering extra coverage in cooler months.
Their resurgence shows how past trends can easily merge with modern ones.
Exclusive picks
Designer collaborations
We have seen how designer collaborations with sneaker brands have taken over the celebrity circuit, with stars looking for exclusive styles.
When brands like Nike or Adidas collaborate with designers such as Virgil Abloh or Pharrell Williams, the result is limited-edition releases that soon create a buzz.
Celebrities love to flaunt them on social media, fueling demand among fans wanting to look like their idols.
Eco-friendly fashion
Sustainable sneakers
Sustainability is taking precedence in our fashion choices (yes, even footwear choices of the celebs). They choose the eco-friendly route without sacrificing style or quality.
Traditional brands they love wearing, too!
Sustainable brands are a magnet for stars like Emma Watson. She promotes eco-living through her own choices made public.
