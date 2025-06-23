Ancient Sicilian towns: 5 must-visit gems

From its rich history and culture to breathtaking landscapes, Sicily, an Italian island, has a lot to offer. And, if you are looking to escape the maddening crowd of touristy spots, you can visit the island's ancient towns and live the experiences they have to offer. From stunning architecture to beautiful vistas, these towns have plenty to tell. Here are five must-visit ancient Sicilian towns.

Ragusa Ragusa's baroque beauty Ragusa is famous for its Baroque architecture and beautiful lanes. The town is divided into two parts: Ragusa Ibla and Ragusa Superiore. Tourists can roam around the narrow alleys with historic buildings on either side and visit the magnificent Duomo di San Giorgio. The town's configuration provides panoramic views of the nearby countryside, making it a postcard-perfect destination for history buffs and photographers.

Enna Enna's elevated views Perched high on a hilltop, Enna offers sweeping views of central Sicily. Known as the "belly button" of Sicily (because of its central location), this town is home to several historical sites including Castello di Lombardia and Torre di Federico II. The elevation offers cooler temperatures than coastal areas, making for a refreshing escape during warmer months.

Erice Erice's medieval charm Erice is a medieval town perched on Mount Erice, overlooking Trapani. Its cobblestone streets take visitors through ancient churches and quaint shops selling local crafts. The town is also known for its traditional pastries made with almonds and pistachios. A cable car ride from Trapani presents stunning vistas of the coastline below.

Noto Noto's architectural splendor Noto makes its mark with its beautiful Baroque architecture that made it a UNESCO World Heritage site. Reconstructed after an earthquake in 1693, Noto features lavish palaces and churches with detailed facades. A walk along Corso Vittorio Emanuele lets you admire these architectural marvels, while tasting the local gelato from cafes sitting in the vicinity.